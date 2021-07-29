Guiding Light: Social turbulence

Social turbulence is now a chronic condition in India as in many other parts of the world. On one hand, the Government of India has been trying hard to sell its idea of a “New India” to the whole world and on other hand, there are disturbing events like strikes, communal riots, Bharat bandh and what not. Mumbai for instance, which is considered to be the financial, commercial and entertainment capital of India, where there was a strike called by private cab drivers, the reason for which was the drop in incentives by cab aggregators. Next in the series was a great commotion by the employees of essential services which held the people of Mumbai to ransom. What was common in the above events was ‘public anger’ as well as their cries for justice.

One can easily understand how much inconvenience and harassment these strikes and bandhs must have caused to millions of ordinary people. There is tension everywhere and the nation suffers a huge economic loss.

Moreover, the workers do not reap a real, long-term benefit even if they get a pay-hike because as a result of it the prices begin rising again. In view of all this, one would like to know whether there is no peaceful method of resolving such disputes which cause great social upheavals and huge economic losses.

It should in this context, not be hard to appreciate that an emerging economy like India, cannot afford to waste its energies on avoidable conflicts. It should also be remembered that all techniques of mob mobilisation by persons who have no soul-force, ultimately unleash forces that are bound to produce violence.

Hence, the most effective non-violent method which does not create turbulence in the society, therefore, is the method of creating soul-force by Raja Yoga power and to base our private industry on the principle of trusteeship. No society has yet tried these methods and one may, therefore, feel awry to adopt this new socio-economic measure, but the very rationale behind the whole idea of trusteeship and raja yoga will convince anyone that it is the only method that can bring about a silent revolution in the desired direction, satisfying all sections of the society and ending all strikes and turbulence for everyone forever.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and UK. You can write to him at nikunjji@gmail.com)