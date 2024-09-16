Guiding Light: SriRama Pattabhisheka

Srimad Ramayanam is considered as the ‘Adi Kavya’, first written work of our mankind. Ramayanam (Rama + Ayanam) means Rama’s journey. It is about the life journey of Sri Rama.

Ramayanam has six parts called Kandas. First one is named Balakanda. This covers the pre-birth events to Rama’s marriage to Sita. Next Kanda is about the life in Ayodhya and the developments there. Upon banishment to forests, the Aranya, next Kanda covers the life there. When Sita was abducted and Rama and Lakshmana trek their way to Kishkinda and make friendship with Sugriva, the Kishkinda Kanda happens. When Sri Hanuman leaves in search of Sita to Lanka, the Sundara Kanda covers. Upon knowing the whereabout of mother Sita, the attack on Lanka and the fierce fight in which Ravana’s side loses all the warriors is covered in Yuddha Kanda. It ends with coronation of Sri Rama, the auspicious SriRama Pattabhisheka Sarga.

The promise Rama made to Sugriva was to make him king and restore his wife. He fulfilled. Similar promise he made to Vibhishana that he shall be made the king of Lanka. After the death of Ravana, Vibhishana was pronounced as the king of Lanka. Along with the chief Vanara and Rakshasa cadres, Rama with Sita and Lakshmana proceeded to Bharadwaja ashram. Sita performed thanksgiving to the river as was vowed by her when they crossed it first moving towards the forest. After briefly resting there, Rama reaches Bharata and other kin.

Next Rama was coronated, ruled for ‘dasha varsha sahasrani, dasha varsha shatanicha’, meaning total eleven thousand years. Water from different rivers and oceans was brought by Vanaras overnight. All the well-wishers were present. The mothers were happy. Only one who was not present was Raja Dasharatha. Rama provided gifts to Sugriva, Vibhishana, and others like Angada, Jambavan, Hanuman in recognition of their help that was extended. Sita wanted to gift a chain and Rama provides the guidance by saying that she should gift it to ‘someone who possesses paurusham, vikramam, buddhi’. The choice was Lanka explored saviour Hanuman.

Between the cup and lip, often many slips happen. We give our best but the rest won’t happen. When we are passing through such livelihood struggles, reciting this Sarga gets us divine grace. Patta+Abhisheka, then happens.

Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is nextgen’s learning and cultural education