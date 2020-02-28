Guiding Light: Sincerity to your God

Grand Master Akshar, Spiritual Guide & Yogapreneur

When you enter a mosque, temple, church or a synagogue; what is important is the feeling that comes to you. The decision of visiting this place meant that you allocated a specific time in order to spend some time in prayer. This commitment was made entirely by you, and is plan that you share with your God, and no one else. This is because you are taking time from your family, work or other responsibilities. And, now you are spending a slice of your life at this place of worship.

How much you are invested in this task is reflected by your behaviour and actions once you are inside. Are you bowing your head down in humility, and respect? What is the intention you carry in your heart as you enter or exit the temple? How do you stand in front of your God or at the altar? All these are the factors that determine your sincerity towards God.

You came in search of God, and now that you are there what thoughts fill your head? Do you have clarity of thought? Are you fully aware of the reason why you are visiting the house of God? By knowing the answers to these questions, you will be able to do justice to the time that you are spending there. When you are entering this divine place, if your thoughts nor your prayers are not balanced, you may not reap the benefits of the transcendental vibrations that fill the atmosphere. Just like if you are trying to fill water in an earthen pot, but there is a hole at the bottom. No matter how much water you fill in it, it is wasted. It is important that the pot is perfect. The qualities of humility, grace, and devotion form a solid base that create the eligibility to receive divine blessings. When you are walking into your place of worship, what matters most at this point is your sincerity. Do not allow anything to come in between you and your God or Goddess.