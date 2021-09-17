Guiding Light: Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja is an important Hindu festival. It is celebrated in honour of Lord Vishwakarma, the ‘Creator of World’. As per Hindu legends, he was the one who built the golden city of Dwarka under the rule of Lord Krishna. Apart from Dwarka, he also built the palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas, and was also the creator of many divine weapons and flying chariots of the gods.

In Rig Veda, the divine architect is described as the God with multi-dimensional vision and supreme strength. Vishwakarma, son of Lord Brahma, is hailed as the principal architect of the whole universe.

Lord Vishwakarma is known as the official builder of the palaces of the Gods. From Lord Indra’s Vajra to Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra, it was Lord Vishwakarma who designed such powerful weapons. Lord Vishwakarma is regarded as the God of carpenters, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, masons, and all those people who are skilled in crafts.

The Vishwakarma Festival is celebrated annually in the month of September. The festival is also viewed as a solar calendar instead of a lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated in Kanya Sankranti i.e. when Surya leaves the sign of the Leo zodiac and enters Virgo.

This year, Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 17 (today) and will be observed by craftspeople across the country. Vishwakarma Jayanti is primarily celebrated by factory owners, shop owners, and various industries. The festival is widely celebrated in the states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tripura.

On this day, devotees install the idol or put a picture of Lord Vishwakarma at their factory, company, shop, office, etc. and pray and worship him. Those who observe Vishwakarma Puja refrain from using tools. They worship their tools and machines. Moreover, they pray to Lord Vishwakarma for a better future and success in their respective fields.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST