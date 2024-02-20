Guiding Light: Self-Control – Need Of The Hour

Representative Image | Geralt/Pixabay

The catchy phrase of 'population explosion' used in context of an ever-increasing human race, is now widely murmured in the elite circles and people realise that it refers to the dangerous point of population growth towards which we are moving fast. According to the 2020 final report of the technical group on population projections, India’s population is expected to grow by 25%, with reference to 2011, to 1.52 billion by 2036. If these projections are to be believed, then India will overtake China as the world’s most populous country by around 2031. These projection figures have rightly been taken, by the policy-makers, as a warning that any more feet-dragging will prove dangerous, for, if the population continues to grow at the present rate, then it would be a very difficult situation. Some knowledgeable people have warned that when we reach that point of population, we will not have even the bare minimum living accommodation on the planet earth and our life will then be like those rats who are too overcrowded in a cage or trap and who suffer not only because of the absence of even minimum necessary space but also from the mental stress caused by the extreme overcrowding.

Over the years, various governments and statesmen took various steps to control population, however in spite of their efforts, the growth rate has been increasing constantly. Sterilisation and such other methods deal with the issue at a very gross level. The real and better solution, in fact, lies in bringing a new awareness among the people and by changing the attitudes of the people, for, the problem is rooted deeply in peoples' mind, attitudes and values, because a large majority of the people in India have some religious faith and affiliation and what is explained to them on religious grounds has a great sentimental value and emotional appeal for them. And, as we all know, every genuine religion appeals to its adherents to conquer lust or to observe restraint. Now, it is for the government to appeal to religious institutions of the country to lay due emphasis, in their preachings or teachings, on observance of self-control which they seem to have toned down during the last few decades. To give the people proper awareness of the seriousness of this problem, let all religious-spiritual institutions announce the current year as the “Year of Self-control” and then, at the end, let us see what are the results. Remember! unless the attitudes and lifestyles of people are changed and are based on values, the situation would remain unresolved.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK.