 Guiding Light: Sarva Pitru Amavasya
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityGuiding Light: Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Guiding Light: Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Prof S AinavoluUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

On the new moon day of Amanta Bhadrapada, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is reverentially observed. Sarva means all and Pitru means departed souls with whom we have lineage relation. The lineage happens from both father and mother sides. For the practical considerations families maintain lineage diary in which the order of generations, members, and their spouse details are given. Below that shall be the nextgen information. There are teertha sthalas and punya kshetras where the family lineage diaries are maintained by priests. Individual families often maintain details upto seven generations. Beyond the ‘sankalpa’ during the shraddha ceremony, it is our duty to remember the ancestors and offer gratitude to them. We owe them.

Every month Amavasya or the new moon day reminds us of the Pitrus. We are supposed to offer tarpanas (offering of water and sesame seeds) and feed the needy on the day, in memory of departed ancestors. Vasu, Rudra, Aditya are the three previous generational elders to us. For the person offering the tarpana, the departed father is the Vasu. The grandfather is the Rudra. Aditya is the third generational ancestor, whom probably we had not seen but heard of. On the mother’s occasion, we take the name and details of our own mother, our paternal grandmother, and our paternal great-grandmother. In other words, we offer our gratitude to the daughters of different houses who became the mothers of this house and contributed to its sustenance and expansion of the clan.

Carrying the gratitude for one’s own parents and grandparents for the struggles they had undergone for helping the nextgen’s survive, and succeed is the real offering by any person. As a child innocently assumed that as she grows up her father shall become a child, and she should nourish him, it is not far from truth. As the parents age, and they become more childlike. Their needs become limited. They shall no longer be in a state of ability to contribute physically to any task. However, they shall be treasure house of experience, and wisdom. The earlier generation carry the culture, contextual and practices’ knowledge. This has to be transferred to the nextgen to help them grow without identity crisis. Sarva Pitru Amavasya reminds us of responsibilities and the need for cultural continuity.

Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is nextgen’s learning and cultural education

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway, MCGM Open Temporary FOB At Mumbai Central Amid Bellasis Road Over Bridge Reconstruction
Western Railway, MCGM Open Temporary FOB At Mumbai Central Amid Bellasis Road Over Bridge Reconstruction
Bombay High Court Hears Plea Against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj; 67 FIRs Filed Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Bombay High Court Hears Plea Against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj; 67 FIRs Filed Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Mumbai: PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation For Eco-Friendly Pod Taxi Service In Bandra-Kurla Complex On October 5
Mumbai: PM Modi Likely To Lay Foundation For Eco-Friendly Pod Taxi Service In Bandra-Kurla Complex On October 5
Maharashtra: VHP Welcomes Govt's Order Declaring Cows As 'Rajya Mata', Requests No Action Against Bajrang Dal Cow Vigilantes
Maharashtra: VHP Welcomes Govt's Order Declaring Cows As 'Rajya Mata', Requests No Action Against Bajrang Dal Cow Vigilantes
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guiding Light: Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Guiding Light: Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Happy Navratri 2024: 25+ Shardiya Navratri Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

Happy Navratri 2024: 25+ Shardiya Navratri Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Kalash Sthapna Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Kalash Sthapna Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Do's and Don'ts To Follow On This Day

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Do's and Don'ts To Follow On This Day