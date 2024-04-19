Guiding Light: Rama Rajya…?

Ram Lalla Idol 'Surya Tilak' Ceremony On Ram Navami From Ayodhya Temple | File

A couple of days ago we celebrated Ramanavami. We are the first generation of people in more than five centuries who have personally or indirectly on TV seen the celebration in the Rama Janmabhoomi temple at Ayodhya. For generations, dharmika people in this country were waiting to see this happen.

What has happened is historical. No indigenous religion has ever reclaimed and rebuilt their temple after it was destroyed by fanatics, religious or otherwise. So, let this mark the resurgence of Hinduism — culturally religiously, spiritually and socially in reclaiming all that is beautiful and worthy of emulation in our culture and traditions.

Socially we understand Dharma the rule of law and universal principles which sustained the society and hence we follow Dharma. Religiously we have a sense of devotion as we understand who Sri Rama was. We understand that he is everything and it is Ishvara who sustains this universe. Therefore, I make my work into worship by offering everything to him and accepting the consequences of my actions as prasada or grace from him. Spiritually we understand that Rama is everything, the whole universe and he is in his true nature, the very consciousness in me. So I recognize my oneness and identity with him so that we can live a life of joy and fulfilment. This is what Rama Rajya has been about. It is not just about prosperity.

Sri Lanka was always more prosperous than Ayodhya. But it was Ayodhya where Rama Rajya was established because of all the above reasons. Let us also not forget the harmony between the four brothers especially these days when we see brothers fighting over small property and the foreign invaders killing each other for the sake of kingship. Let us also remember that Sri Rama reconciled with his stepmother Kaikeyi honoring her as enabling him to do all that he did, inspite of her negative actions. These are some aspects of what makes it a Rama Rajya.



The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com