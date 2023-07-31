Guiding Light: Putting forgiveness into practice

There is no easy or simple way to define forgiveness. Forgiveness is an attitude of compassion and understanding with which we choose to react to the world. Forgiveness is not a one-off action – it is a process by which we evolve towards tolerance and acceptance. Forgiveness is not a series of incidents – it is a way of life that we choose. Forgiveness is self-restraint, self-control, self-discipline, through which we transcend our lower selves. Above all, forgiveness is an effort on our part to bring out the divine that is in all of us.

Forgiveness – kshama – is indeed a divine virtue. It exists in all of us. What we need to do is to allow it to unfold and express itself in deeds of daily living.

Here are few tips for putting forgiveness into practice:

1. Forget the past. Someone has said, “More difficult than forgiving others is to forgive oneself.” As we forgive others, let us learn to forgive ourselves. Learn your lessons from the mistakes of the past – and forget the mistakes themselves.

2. Empty your mind of all negative emotions. Get rid of fear, hatred, envy, and bitterness systematically, when you sit down in silence and reflection.

3. Let goodwill flow out of you towards everything and everyone.

4. It takes guts to forgive. Cultivate the determination and strength of mind required for forgiveness, so that you can forgive without strain.

5. Be aware of your own mistakes. When we consider our own weaknesses, it is easier for us to understand others’ shortcomings.

6. Develop positive thoughts about the other person. Speak kindly about him.

7. It helps to write a letter or a note of goodwill to the other person. This reinforces your positive feelings, puts them on record, as it were.

8. Forgive in the Name of the Lord. Forgive others even as He forgives us all for our many failings. Draw your strength and courage from Him, who is the source of all mercy.

So, let us forgive one another while there is yet time: for the day cometh when the opportunity to forgive will be taken away from us.

(August 2, Birthday of Rev Dada JP Vaswani, is celebrated as “Global Forgiveness Day”.)



Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

