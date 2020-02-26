Guiding Light: One Light

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

India is a bouquet of all religions. We are all one - there is one light. The colour of cows can be different, but the milk is always white. Saints can be of different sects, but they have one view - ‘Connect with God’. And where is God? Not in the sky; God is in our hearts, within us. If you realise Him within, you will see only Him outside.

Then everything becomes Him. People say that they are unable to see God; I say I can see nothing but God. Go and look in the eyes of each child, peep into the eyes of every old person, look into the eyes of the youth, God dwells there, within everyone. This is what Lord Krishna has said in the Bhagavad Gita, ‘The person, who sees Me everywhere and sees everything in Me will never perish; I am always with him and he is always with Me.’ My only objective in coming here is to remind you that God exists. God means the principle that is all pervading, omnipresent, which is in everyone and is eternal. He is present here and now, within us.

This is all you need to remember and you will gain everything. Whatever we want, that work will get done spontaneously. There will be a sense of fulfillment. The body will remain healthy, there will be harmony and love in society, there will be an atmosphere of peace within the family, and whatever you desire will get done.