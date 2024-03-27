Guiding Light: No One Can Stand In The Way Of Karma

Representative Image | Pixabay

The buzz around a recent Web Series based on the famous Stamp Paper Scam or the Telgi Scam as it was famously known to be, refuses to die down even after so many months. The story has once again reminded all of us about the plain truth that every action — good or bad — bears fruit of like nature, sooner or later. No one, however high or mighty, can escape the result of his or her actions forever.

Most of us do not realise or maybe we do not want to realise and understand that the nature of evil action is such that it clouds a person's intellect and judgment. It deludes a person's mind so much so that, where one should have felt shame, one thinks that one has done a great thing or played successfully a great trick. One feels that one is rising high on the ladder of social positions and economic power. But ultimately sooner or later a day comes when the rung of the ladder suddenly breaks under his weight, and he falls from “great heights” and gets grievously hurt in front of all. He feels humiliation which is worse than death. Thus, he wishes that the earth should open up and make way for him to lie deep under it rather than go back to society.

Coming back to the Scam and its outcome, we all know what happened? The master mind who introduced the word scam to the public of India, spent much of his time earning money by sinful ways, against his conscience. He lost his rest during the day to earn and he lost his sleep in the nights as his fear and worries did not allow him to sleep. For a while, he got some make-believe respect from those whom he had befooled. Even this respect was not relished by him because, deep in his mind, he knew that he is not an honourable man. And, then, at the end of all dishonourable endeavour, he stood humiliated, rejected, dejected and utterly disappointed. Alas, man understood the inexorable law of Karma well and in time. However, a vast majority of men and women internally violate this law because they think that others also are doing it or because they think that no one knows that they have done a wrong thing. Thus, man is deceiving himself in many ways and is thus sowing the seeds of sorrows and sufferings. May the SCAM and many such events serve as another powerful reminder, at least to some, that a good act is inherently good and is a precious attainment and a bad act is a loss and a punishment from the time it is done till the time of its final settlement.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com