Guiding Light: Mukhaalankaaram

Mukha is the extended face and alankara is keeping it decorated. Thus, in the tradition the mukhalankara means taking care of the extended face and doing or applying a minimum decoration. Why do we need mukha to be applied with alankara is the question nextgen often ask. During the puja before the process begins, compliance of mukhalankara is expected. Again, at the time of ‘prasada vitarana’, it is expected that one has mukhalankara. The importance and process of it needs to be appreciated and understood for proactive practice.

Mukha is in the upper part of the body. It has ‘phaala bhaga’, the forehead where the lines of destiny are etched in invisible format. Most important sensory organs are embedded around the face. It is said that ‘Sarvendriyanam nayanam pradhanam’, meaning among all the organs, the eyes are most important. One’s eyes consume lot of energy, but also help one make sense of the world around. Sensory input in the form of sight is very important for many survival decisions. Hearing is spread on both sides of the mukha.

Mukha is just above the vishuddha chankra and mukha contains the ajna chakra. At the top of the mukha is the sahasrara chakra. Thus, of the seven most important chakras of the body, we have three around the mukha. Vishuddha controls the speech. Kantha is the exact place, but the execution happens through the mouth. The inevitable link between the planning and execution is very clear here. Ajna is the chakra that controls the mind and thinking. Ajna is between the two eyebrows where we apply the Kumkum.

The Kumkum or sindoor is applied at the ajna and this revitalizes the thinking power and sends out signals to other hormonal entities. Kumkum can be prepared in a divinely hygienic manner at home itself. The process visibility and hygiene assurance shall encourage nextgen in complying with mukhalankara more. The ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) involves picking up clean, dry turmeric pieces and breaking these into smaller pieces, grinding by mixing fresh lime, little kapoor and desi cow ghee. After mixing these well, the whole mixture is put in full moon light. This Kumkum is both hygienic, and divine too. When we apply kumkum regularly, focus and other benefits shall be immediately felt.

