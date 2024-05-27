Guiding Light: Make Your Life Beautiful!

God has given us this rare and precious gift of human life that we may grow in perfection, awareness, and consciousness. Let us set aside our lower passions and desires and make an effort to progress on this path, for this is the true goal of life. Each one of us has a birthright to attain this beautiful state.

The Gita describes human life as kshetra, an area, a field, where every kind of seed can be planted — seeds of suffering, happiness, anger, pride, joy, peace or sorrow. The quality of our life, depends thus on the quality of the seeds we have in store.

Ask yourself — what are the seeds sprouting in your mind? Seeds of anger, sorrow or fear? Or seeds of joy, happiness and peace? We must cultivate wholesome seeds consciously. We have to water them, nourish them, and help them grow stronger.

Let me put it another way. Picture yourself standing near your window on a beautiful moonlit night. You look out at the night sky, you are filled with joy and peace and a sense of beauty. You stand there for five minutes, just enjoying the beautiful scene… during those five minutes, you have watered and nourished the seeds of peace, joy and beauty. During those five minutes, seeds of anger, sorrow and despair will not have been watered.

Friends, we must cultivate many such moments in our daily life. These are wholesome, nutritious seeds, which we must water and cultivate consciously, so that our lives may be filled with peace and healing!

The trouble with many of us is that we constantly focus our attention on what is wrong with our lives. This is like constantly scratching and re-opening a fresh wound. How will the wound heal if we are constantly prodding and poking at it?

Let us then, live the Life Beautiful! Let us create our own good karma! Let us consciously choose the good way, the God-way!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader