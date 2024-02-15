Guiding Light: Love For The Nation

Representative Image | Pixabay

Just a couple of days ago on the 14th were two celebrations. The world celebrated Valentine's Day with a lot of love and affection. Hindus celebrated Vasant Panchami expressing their devotion to Devi Saraswati, Goddess of Learning. It is good to see a day in the year especially to celebrate love and devotion. When this feeling is expressed to another human being, we call it love. When it is expressed to a higher being, we call it devotion. At the same time, let me recall an incident that happened two years ago. There was a terrorist attack in Pulwama a few years ago, where many of our men in uniform died. Our soldiers were also full of devotion. Devotion to the nation. On such days, let us not forget our heroes – our men and women in uniform.

We can celebrate love. We can celebrate devotion. We can celebrate prosperity and progress. All this is possible only because of our heroes in uniform, standing guard facing the forces of nature. Whether it is facing the scorching heat of the desert or the freezing cold of the Himalayas or battling the rough seas, we civilians are fine. You can do all that you want to do because our defence forces are standing guard, implying that ‘Nothing will happen to you. When I am on watch I will put myself at risk to keep you safe.’

One needs to recognise the devotion of the soldier as well. To love another human being is easy. You only have to manage a few conflicts. In our devotion to the Lord, since he does not ask anything of us, it is easy. We can have a growing understanding of Bhagavan to express our devotion. Devotion to Bhagavan in the form of the nation as Bharat Mata is a much more difficult proposition because it puts the soldier’s limbs and lives at risk. Their families too are deprived and have to make sacrifices. So today, let's also remember our men and women in uniform with a lot of love, affection and salute them.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com