Guiding Light: Lord Mahavira

Lord Vardhamana Mahavira (599 BC-527 BC), also called the Jina, was the principal founder of Jainism – one of the major religions of India.

He was born in northern India during the turbulent religious and political upheavals of the middle of the 1st millennium B.C. Mahavira's father was a ruler, the chief of the Jnatrika clan, and Vardhamana was born at the King's palace at Vaishali, a place at a little distance from Patna. His father's name was King Siddhartha and mother's name was Queen Trishala. Vardhamana had an older brother, who was playful and spirited like all boys of his age. But Vardhamana was different from the rest.

According to Mahavira, five principles are to be observed if one wants true knowledge.

1. Ahimsa was his cardinal principle. Non-violence is the supreme duty, according to all religions. Not only towards human beings, but even towards birds and animals. If you want to be happy, adopt non-violence.

2. The next ideal he taught was satya -Truth. Speak the truth, build your life in truth. In daily working life, in any profession, speak the truth. God is Truth, so to find God, make truth real for you. Mahavira used to say, "Do not tell an untruth even in jest."

3. He insisted on the principle of astheya - Do not covet what does not belong to you.

4. He also emphasised Brahmacharya - Be pure in every thought, word and deed, he urged his followers.

5. The fifth great teaching of Mahavira was Nirmoha - Non-attachment with everyone. Do your duty, but in your heart do not regard anyone or anything as yours. Look after your sons and daughters, give them your love, but do not feel they are yours. Attachment is like a chain; it binds you; if you are attached you cannot be free.

He had spent the last thirty years of his life, preaching his ideals. He succeeded in founding an increasingly wide circle of monastic and lay followers, and passed away about the age of 72. Jains signify Deepavali, the last day of the Hindu and Jain calendars, as the anniversary of his death and, accordingly, the day he attained Moksha.

(April 4, 2023 is Mahavir Jayanti)



