Guiding Light: Life becomes better when you laugh

-- Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

Laughter is the purest form of human expression that transcends all ages, castes, creeds, religions and other differences. It is nature's greatest nourishment. A good laugh shakes up the liver and immediately makes us feel better in every way. It lowers our blood pressure, reduces stress hormones, and boosts our immune system.

Many of us enjoy inflicting "self-wounds"! We all know that laughter kills stress. We also know that there is nothing so cheap and easy to produce as laughter, but still, we prefer producing stress knowing very well that it is harmful to us. Mind and body are very well connected. The mind can make the body either sick or well. Hence it depends upon all of us as to how we regulate our mind.It has now been medically proved that laughter is one of the best medicines as it lowers our blood pressure, reduces stress hormones, and boosts our immune system. These, as we may know, are the characteris­tics of a stress-free body. The most important thing that laughter does to us is that it causes sudden movement in us.

It makes us shake, move and giggle; thereby it helps in relaxing our body and thus releases endorphins that are natural painkillers in our body. Combine this with the greater intake and use of oxygen in the body, then you will have the perfect recipe for relaxation and stress-reduction.It's not necessary to laugh loudly the whole day; only a smile can work wonders.

When you get up in the morning, you should make it a habit to wear a big smile that brightens up our face. Think of nothing, just smile and get out of your bed to start the day. You will never feel stressed throughout the day. So lets LOL! (laugh out loud) to be happy and stress-free.