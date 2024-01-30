Guiding Light: Lalita Sapta Namavali

Representative Image | Pixabay

Lalita is the convergence of energies of three mother Goddesses. Lalita is the one who derives the ananda through witnessing the “Leela”, divine acts. The thousand names that list various rupas (forms) and manifestations in compiled form is called “Lalita Sahasranama”. In the tradition many seekers have the recitation of the Lalita Sahasranama as their routine.

Reciting the thousand names of mother Goddess is a good aspiration and if done on a daily basis is really worthy of emulation. However, given the time constraints witnessed by many, the other constraints experienced make seekers explore shorter approaches to achieving the purpose. In the tradition there is another method of “Tri-shati”, meaning three hundred names, and though shorter than thousand, in times of needs one might need an easier recourse. There exists a solution and it was given by Mahaswami who reportedly went into deeper thought and after meditating for a while listed seven “must” names from the Lalita Sahasranama Stotram. He asked these seven names to be recited a number of times based on one’s time and convenience so that benefits can be found. Hence, these are called “Sapta Namavali”, meaning seven names.

First of the names is “Srimata” meaning revered mother. This is the first name of that is listed in the Lalita Sahasranama. It is also apt to address mother as mother first and then add adjectives or attributes. Annada or the giver of the food is the second name. Mother nourishes. Vasuda is the next name, meaning the bearer. Mother bears the responsibility of children, and number of children is no constraint.

“Sa-chamara rama vani savya dakshina sevita” is the next name indicated meaning, on both the sides of mother Goddess, Lakshmi and Saraswati are fanning with Vinjamaras, meaning one is blessed to have both Vidwat and the benefits from the recognition of the vidwat. “Kataksha kinkaree bhoota kamala koti sevita” is the next name. “Shiva-Shaktaikya roopini” is the last but one name meaning the existence of complementary male and woman energies. “Lalitambika” is the last name re-stating that Lalita is the Mother.

Thus, in hurried times or exigencies one can complete this recitation of seven names and derive the benefit is the belief in the tradition. ASK and Mother responds immediately.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of tradition and management.