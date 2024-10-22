Guiding Light: Krishna Tattvam

Krishna is the avatar of Lord Vishnu that happened in the Dwapara yuga. The very purpose of this avatar was to eliminate the negative forces that existed during that time. Another linked incident is the three incarnations of Jaya and Vijaya, the door guardians of Vishnu. Third of their incarnation was Shishupala and Dantavakra. Vishnu taking the form of Krishna eliminated Shishupala and Dantavakra pair.

‘Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum’ is the prayerful reminder we have for ourselves. Krishna is the chaitanya, consciousness that prevails in all. Universal consciousness when took the human form, it assumed the shape and rupa of Sri Krishna. This is the reason we find that irrespective of number of problems Krishna faced in life, he was unperturbed. He was unshaken. Krishna is the epitome of the vyavahara gyana and also para vidya.

Born to imprisoned parents and inside the prison is not a good experience for any. Then getting separated from parents, growing up in a different context, and like ‘one among them’ could be done only by Krishna. Multiple attempts on the life of Sri Krishna have no parallel. Ranging from calf to donkey to cart to storm, the danger could come in any shape and form. One has to be constantly aware of. The final call came from the suspicious Kamsa that the brothers are “invited” for the yagya that happened at the capital. The only aim was to eliminate brother duo. The attempt failed, and Kamsa lost life.

Krishna’s attached detachment is a wonder to be observed. The large group of Gopis owned up Krishna, and he never made it appear that he doesn’t belong to them. Though he is worshiped as and the shloka-pada says ‘Rukmini Satyabhamabhyam sahitam Sri Krishnam ashraye’, many had Krishna as a part of them. He appreciated it, and allowed them the ownership of him. He was with everyone, and everyone felt he was only with them.

Partha could win due to the ‘Sarathi’ he had. When the guiding light of life becomes Krishna, then our journey gets natural illumination. No false steps or mis-directions happen. Every step and every act shall be filled with dharma, balancing life with all the right acts for ‘iha’ and required acts for ‘para’ shall happen. Bliss shall prevail.

Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is nextgen’s learning and cultural education