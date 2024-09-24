Guiding Light: Karma, Transformation And The New World

Representative Image | Pixabay

There are many people across the world who pray to a higher source of energy, who is known to have different names in different faiths. They all remember HIM, worship HIM with a common belief that HE can do anything, including raising the dead and breathing life into inanimate matter. Some also believe that HE micro-manages the affairs of this world, to the extent that every leaf moves as per HIS will. But, not many of us know that HIS acts are divine and unlike humans, HE is indeed omnipotent, but HE works according to the laws of nature and the law of karma. Which simply says that- every soul in this world experiences joy or sorrow according to the kind of actions it performs. This law of cause-and-effect functions automatically.

We all know that everything passes through three stages- beginning, middle and the end. Every beginning has an end and every end leads to a new beginning. We call it creation, sustenance and destruction. In that sense, nothing is destroyed, it just changes form. It is renewed from old to new, just like a building is re-developed. When souls lose their purity after repeated birth and death and after getting afflicted by the five vices of lust, greed, anger, attachment and ego, nature also gets influenced by their vicious actions hence from its super excellent state, she gradually becomes utterly degraded. It is at this time, when the Supreme Almighty himself comes to give the wisdom and power to human souls and guide them back to their original super excellent stage. HE teaches them the method of Rajyoga, by which they can tap into the resources of peace, love, purity and become free of the negativities that had held them in bondage. This process of human transformation is accompanied by great changes in the world by which everything of the old order is destroyed and a new world slowly takes shape. The human souls leave the old world en masse, and then start taking birth in the new one, each at its own time. This is how the old world is destroyed and a new one emerges out of it. This rejuvenation takes place in every cycle of time, and Almighty Supreme sustains the new world through those individuals who have made themselves capable of this task by following HIS teachings fully and have filled themselves with divine virtues by removing all traces of vices. It is these divine beings, who are worshipped all over the world as deities to this day. That is why, their life is held up as an illustration of the highest code of conduct and their divine status as the loftiest a human can aspire for.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com