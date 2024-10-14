 Guiding Light: Karma In The New Age
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityGuiding Light: Karma In The New Age

Guiding Light: Karma In The New Age

Dada J. P. VaswaniUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
article-image

The prayer of everyone who believes in the law of karma: “God save me from doing any evil!” And if this becomes the prayer of every man and woman in India, this ancient, unhappy land will become new and India will shine, once again, in the splendour of the new morning sun.

I do an evil deed in the dark of the night, I say to myself: “No one saw it: I shall get away with it!” The law of karma tells me: it is true, no one saw it. But the seed has entered the field of my life. The field of my life has registered it. And one day or the other — today, tomorrow or in the distant future — out of the seed will grow a tree whose fruit will have to be eaten by me! Therefore, beware! Take care! Live and move and do your daily work in the ever-living presence of God!

This was the teaching that was given to every student in ancient India. There is an oft-repeated story of a guru and two disciples who came to him seeking admission to the ashrama. The guru gives them a coconut each and instructs them to break the coconut where no one may see them, and return with the broken pieces. One of the students enters a dark and solitary cave and, finding no one watching, breaks the coconut and within no time, returns to the ashram. The second disciple returns only after sunset and that, too, with the coconut intact. His friend says to him: “Why did you not accompany me? There were so many caves. I entered one of them. You could have entered another and broken the coconut. Nobody would have seen you.” At this, the other friend replies: “I entered cave after cave, but wherever I went, just as I was about to break the coconut, I found that He was watching me. God was watching me! There was not a nook or a corner where God was not!”

How many of us live in this consciousness? This is an ancient interpretation of an ancient, eternal law. But how many live up to it?

FPJ Shorts
Maha Govt's Move To Allot 90 Acres Land At Marol-Maroshi To Rehabilitate SGNP Slum Dwellers Opposed In Bombay HC
Maha Govt's Move To Allot 90 Acres Land At Marol-Maroshi To Rehabilitate SGNP Slum Dwellers Opposed In Bombay HC
'Reservation Like Old Wine In New Bottle': Petitioners Opposing Maratha Quota Conclude Arguments In Bombay HC
'Reservation Like Old Wine In New Bottle': Petitioners Opposing Maratha Quota Conclude Arguments In Bombay HC
Mumbai: BMC Successfully Slides 550-Ton Beam For Carnac Bridge Reconstruction; Second Beam Installation Scheduled For December 2024
Mumbai: BMC Successfully Slides 550-Ton Beam For Carnac Bridge Reconstruction; Second Beam Installation Scheduled For December 2024
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official

If only we lived in the thought that God is watching us, exploitation, social injustice and maladministration would be completely eradicated from the country.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guiding Light: Karma In The New Age

Guiding Light: Karma In The New Age

10-Yr-Old Abhinav Arora Not A Qualified Spiritual Orator? Father Under Netizens' Radar After...

10-Yr-Old Abhinav Arora Not A Qualified Spiritual Orator? Father Under Netizens' Radar After...

Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: What Are These Five Arrows Of Love?

Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: What Are These Five Arrows Of Love?

Dussehra 2024: Why Witnessing Neelkanth Bird Is Considered Auspicious On This Day

Dussehra 2024: Why Witnessing Neelkanth Bird Is Considered Auspicious On This Day

Guiding Light: Faith Is What We Are

Guiding Light: Faith Is What We Are