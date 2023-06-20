Guiding Light: Jala Pushpam – Life Below Water | Representational

Jala Pushpam literally means the flower blossoming in or under the water. Figuratively it is commonly used for the Matsya or Meena, the fish. Technically, all life that flourishes under water may be classified as Jala Pushpam.

Human evolution was depicted in perfect accuracy in Srimad Bhagavatam’s dasha-avataras (ten incarnations) of Bhagawan Vishnu. The set of contexts for these incarnations was similar. There would be a demonic character or characters who were raging with the newly acquired powers. These were to be controlled. It became the responsibility of one of the trinities responsible for sustenance, Vishnu to descend and do the necessary. The dashavataras progressed from pure water-borne to amphibian to human forms. It appears as the unstated theory of evolution, progressing to humans.

The first avatara was necessitated by a raging flood situation on one side and secondly, the Vedas were stolen from Brahma. Vishnu appeared as Matsya and killed the demon who stole the Vedas and returned these to Brahma. Matsya also offered shelter to the dharmic king Satyavrata, meaning one who speaks the truth. Subsequent avataras of Vishnu were Kurma and Varaha, meaning tortoise and boar respectively. In the Kurma avatara, the purpose was to hold and balance the Mandara mountain that was used to churn the ocean to find Amrit, the elixir of life. Similarly, in another instance to save the world from the demon Hiranyaksha, Vishnu took to the Varaha form. He rescued the earth from underneath of waters and also eliminated the trouble-making rakshasa. Thus, in all three avataras, there was a water connection and Jala Pushpams blossomed in water for good.

Matsya or fish has relevance for tantra as well, with Matsya being one of the ‘pancha+makaras’. Of the necessary five things that are required for tantric pujas, one is Matsya, given as an offering to the Goddess. The law of fish is popular and states that bigger fish eat smaller ones. This again is ‘survival of the fittest’ stated differently and in traditional terms. Fishing activity for long-term survival incorporates Sustainability principles. The community abstains from consuming fish during the breeding season to facilitate nextgen. As water is important to life so also ‘Life below water’. These ensure Sustainability and nurture Development and hence have to be pursued as Goals.

