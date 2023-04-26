Guiding Light: How to switch off for a digital detox

Representative Image | Freepik

Many of us may have heard or read about this term called ‘Digital Detox’. So, what is it all about? In simple words, it refers to the practice of disconnecting from technology for a few hours, a day, a week, or even longer. The goal of a digital detox is to reduce the negative effects of technology and to create a healthier balance between our digital and physical lives.

There are several reasons why a ‘digital detox’ is essential in today's world. Firstly, the overuse of technology can lead to physical health problems such as eye strain, neck pain, insomnia etc. Secondly, technology can also have a negative impact on our mental and social health. Recent studies have shown that the constant use of social media can lead to feelings of anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Moreover, the dopamine rush that comes from receiving notifications and likes can be addictive, leading to a cycle of constantly seeking validation through social media. In addition to these health issues, the overuse of technology can also affect our relationships. It can lead to a lack of face-to-face communication and social skills, which can be detrimental to personal and professional relationships. Hence, a digital detox can help us reconnect with the people around us and improve our communication skills.

So how to do it? To start with, one needs to set a clear goal and duration and decide how long he/she wants to stay disconnected from technology. Next step is to create a plan. Identify the devices and platforms that you want to disconnect from and how you will manage your time without them. It's also important to find alternative activities to replace the time spent on technology. This could include reading, exercising, meditating, spending time in nature, or simply spending time with loved ones. It's important to be mindful and present in the moment. So, focus on the activities that you have planned and avoid the temptation to check your phone or computer. Use this time to reflect on your relationship with technology and how you can create a healthier balance moving forward.

It is high time that we as a society realise that by disconnecting from technology, we can improve our physical and mental health, strengthen our relationships, and be more present in the moment. Hence, it's important to make ‘Digital Detox’ a regular practice in our lives to ensure that we maintain a healthy balance between our digital and physical worlds. So, let's unplug and reconnect with the world around us!

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com