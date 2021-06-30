Guiding Light: Health benefits of spirituality and prayers

At a time when the world has been turned upside down due to the pandemic, spirituality and prayers can bring much happiness.

Contentment and peace of mind

Spirituality and prayers teach us to seek happiness within ourselves and stay sincere to our true nature. This leads to holistic wellness and promotes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Helps you connect to yourself

Spirituality teaches us to enjoy our own company through various practices of yoga and mindfulness. This helps us make healthy and productive choices that are designed for growth. Each time that we choose what is best for us; we are strengthening our connection with ourselves.

Strengthens your Purpose

Spiritual tools such as prayers, meditation etc are a powerful way to gain clarity and increase focus. This leads to relaxing and slowing the mind down. With repetition you can develop greater awareness, and thus change to a more relaxed internal state. When the mind is free from restlessness, your focus is improved.

Move towards your goals

Without distractions, you have greater impetus to find your purpose and to achieve your goal. Spirituality brings out the best in you. It increases your productivity in all areas of your life, thus leaving you feeling more fulfilled. With such techniques as prayers, meditation, and mindful awareness, you can facilitate your own personal revolution.

Unearth your inner treasures

Prayer cultivates willpower. Spirituality strengthens our mental strength, giving us clarity, and hardiness to face any of life’s many challenges. With consistent practise, commitment and dedication, it becomes possible to go on a journey of self-discovery where we begin to discover the inner potential that lie latent within us, waiting to be found. Through spirituality and prayer, we can explore and find greater direction and purpose in life.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)