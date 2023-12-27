Guiding Light: HE Helps Those Who Help Themselves

It’s a known fact that religion is deeply rooted in man and from time immemorial it has been a dominating factor in man and his ways of thinking and behaviour. In its earliest stage, every religion has inner strength of morals and spirituality, its followers have more genuine devotion, sincerity, simplicity and renunciation of creature comforts. But, as time passes and the number of followers increases and the community passes through some fire tests, it begins to give up certain morals and principles for certain mundane considerations because its inner strength of Tyāag, Tapasyā, and Sevā weakens a bit. So, from its earliest stage that was spiritually powerful and had practice of meditation and spiritual experiences as its backbone, it now comes down to the next stage.

Most of us would agree to this fact that every religion has become more a faith today than practice of meditation, self-abnegation and purity of mind, word and deed. It is more a set of rituals and less a practice of withdrawal from the sense-organs and body. As a result of this, the followers or the disciples lose the power of self-control, mental concentration, inner silence and tolerance. Again and again they wish and resolve that they will give up anger, hatred, ego, etc., but again and again they fail, defeated by Māyā or satanic forces. They come to believe that, as long as their spirit is in human flesh, it will be subject to temptations. A deep reflection on this will lead us to the conclusion that though Almighty, or whosoever else, will guide us and help us, we, on our part also, will have to make sincere efforts, for that will determine our future as distinguished from others and, in our own efforts, would we feel great joy of our achievement.

It has been found that spiritual meditation gives one the experience of withdrawal from the body, peace and bliss and these, naturally, make the foundations and the edifice of purity and divine qualities strong. It also builds the spirit of renunciation, dispassion, etc., and creates and sustains the attitude of good wishes and service. Similarly, the spirit of service enables one to get the blessings of all. Now, to achieve all these, one has to make little efforts to understand the true knowledge, inculcate divine qualities and practise soul-consciousness and Meditation. Remember! It’s not that difficult as it sounds to be, nor does it take long to experience the self and supreme. Just begin !

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com