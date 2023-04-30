Guiding Light: Five types of knowledge

Photo Credit: Twitter

We receive knowledge through our senses, intellect or intuition. Knowledge can also be pure or applied. As we go deeper on the spiritual path, we begin to gain access to intuitive knowledge.

One way of gaining knowledge is through the five senses - you see and you get some knowledge, you listen and you get knowledge, and through smell, taste, and touch. Most of our knowledge is gained by these five senses.

The second is through the intellect. The knowledge gained through intellect is superior to knowledge gained through the senses. Science is knowledge gained through intellect. What you see with your eyes is that the sun is setting. But what you learn through science is that the sun doesn’t set, it is the earth which revolves. This is the intellectual knowledge through intellect, which is superior to the senses.

Now these two levels of knowledge are much inferior to a third level of intuitive knowledge. For this you must let go of the knowledge of the senses and the intellect and relax. Letting go of concepts and intellectual perceptions is the second step. Then silence begins and the knowledge from the third level dawns and it is called Ritambhara knowledge. This is knowledge from the spirit that comes from silence. Every invention has happened from this area. All the knowledge in the cosmos is present there.

There is also pure knowledge and applied knowledge. Applied knowledge may benefit you directly and immediately but pure knowledge benefits you indirectly in the long run.

If there are some things that you have studied or understood that you are unable to put into practice, do not get disheartened. Sometime in the future, if you do not discard the knowledge you have as impractical, it will be of use to you.

Often people discard pure knowledge for its lack of immediate application. In fact these two types of knowledge complement each other. Applied knowledge without pure knowledge remains weak. And pure knowledge without application will remain unfulfilled.

Sometimes when you are alone in nature, silent, taking a walk, looking at the sand on the beach, a bird in the sky, or while meditating – suddenly the knowledge will emerge and you will recognise the knowledge dawning in your life.

