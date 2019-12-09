Guiding Light: Everything belongs to Him

On this planet, there is nothing that I can lay claim to as belonging to me. All that I have heard and been taught from birth is that everything belongs to God. This following incident is the pastime of Guru Nanak whose story conveys how closely he felt linked to God. Guru Nanak’s parents did not enjoy the fact that as a child, Nanak used to play his musical instruments and did not seem productive enough in their view. Therefore, they went and secured his employment at a store. The job was very easy and a simple one too. His responsibilities involved checking off the purchased items by count and handing them over to the customers. However, with young Nanak, the job posed a real challenge to him. This is because every time he reached the number 13, which in Punjabi is expressed as ‘Tera’, he would get stuck at that point. To Nanak, the word Tera which can also be translated as ‘yours’ symbolized God. Everything on this planet is made available to us by God, including our lives. Every single time he arrived at the number 13, he was almost transfixed- in a state of trance for the Lord. The words Tera reminded him of the love he had for God, making him feel grateful. When we also begin to think of God’s greatness, and his ownership of all things, that is when we will become enlightened. Nanak never successfully proceeded to the number 14. All those around him were at first curious, and then began to think of him as delusional without being able to understand the reason behind this. That was the realization that Nanak had, that everything belongs to Him.

— Grand Master Akshar — Yoga Master & Spiritual Guide