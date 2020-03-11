Guiding Light: Eat with your hands

Grand Master Akshar, Spiritual Guide & Yogapreneur

In your life, you are able to do everything because you have the power in your body to do it. You are able to move, and attend to all your everyday tasks, commute to work etc., because you have the energy to do so. This power comes from the food that you provide to your body.

The body extracts the required nutrition that fuels it for living. You are here because of food, you are surviving because of food. If we do not get this energy, we are sure to slowly but surely wither away and die.

Eating is a pleasurable activity because it involves all the senses of sight, smell, touch, and taste. In some cases, even hearing the sound of a pan sizzling can cause hunger pangs or fill you with anticipation. The process of eating is almost sacred, and evokes our emotion and passion.

The Vedas call the hands as the most precious organs of action, revealing how every finger is an extension of the five elements. Thus, when we eat from our hands, we are stimulating these 5 elements which is very beneficial to us. Not only does the food taste much better, but it also stimulates nerve endings on our fingertips thereby improving our digestion. We must make eating a conscious and grateful activity.

These millions of nerve endings prepare your stomach for the digestion process in advance by relaying the message of what you’re about to eat, the temperature of the food, level of spiciness and texture of food. Eating with our hands also enables us to express deep respect to the meal. It helps us get completely involved in this process of eating.

This helps in building you psychologically and spiritually as you are able to go deep in this special act of conscious eating. This also brings physical benefit of staying slim but preventing us from over-eating. When we eat with our hands, we pay more attention to what we are eating, and the portions that we serve ourselves thus avoiding binge-eating.