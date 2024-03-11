Guiding Light: Depend Upon The Lord Alone!

Representative Image | Tep Ro/Pixabay

As we proceed on the pathways of life, we face different types of weather — stormy and smooth, wild and mild. As our spiritual life unfolds, we pass through some trying experiences. We have to face difficulty and danger, ignominy and insult. Not unoften, we feel distressed and distraught — completely frustrated in mind and heart. Such experiences are not without a purpose. They teach us to turn to God, to depend upon Him for everything. “Thou alone art, O Lord! I am naught! I am weak. Be Thou my strength!”

Calling upon God for help in times of trial and tribulation may appear to some to be a very selfish act. But all our acts, in the beginning, have to be selfish — until we learn to become “spectators” and watch the drama of life unfold itself on the stage of time. If to rely upon God is to be selfish, it is far better to be “selfish” than to be “egoistic” and rely upon our own limited powers. This “selfishness” is a necessary step in our spiritual evolution and will, at the right time, drop of its own accord – even as the flower drops when the fruit is born.

The one lesson we all need to learn is — utter dependence upon God. Everything else will follow. We must learn to turn to God for every little thing we need — until, one blessed day, we find that we need nothing; our one and only need is God! When this happens, all that we need is provided for — naturally, spontaneously, always at the right time. Before we need a thing, it is already there. Believe in God! When man surrenders himself to God, He takes upon Himself his entire responsibility. All we need to do is to hand ourselves over, in childlike trust, to the Lord. And the Angels of God will go ahead of us to clear the way.

Therefore, pray each day, “So bless me, Lord! That I may learn the one only lesson I need to learn — utter dependence on Thee!”

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader