Guiding Light: Deepavali

The small, apparently limited deepa/light spreads the ‘light’ in the entire neighbourhood | Pixabay

Deepavali literally means ‘the row or line of lights’. These lights specify the celebration and joy. The lights also indicate the removal of the darkness. Coming on the day of pure darkness, Amavasya which is spiritually special, the Deepavali festival indicates many facets.

The associated stories with Deepavali are regionally varying and nuanced. It is said that the loka-shatru, the demon force called Naraka was eliminated by Sri Krishna and the entire world celebrated the demise. The parallel reason for the celebration is the Yudha in which Ravana got killed resulting in the coronation of Vibhishana. Sri Rama returned to Ayodhya to assume the kingship. This return is celebrated by the people of Ayodhya, and the tradition happened that on this day people celebrate it as the festival. Both the versions converge around celebrating the Deepavali day, one from Tretayuga and another from Dwaparayuga.

Deepavali festival is celebrated over five days, and it is the only festival which is not Navaratri but celebrated long. It begins with the Dhana Trayodashi, two days before the Amavasya. Trayodashi is a significant day for specific worships. Next day is the Naraka Chaturdashi, the fourteenth day. We learnt the significance of this day of Naraka’s elimination. ‘Purna’ day is the Amavasya, the Kaala Ratri. This day vibrates spiritually. The day that follows is ‘Bali Padyami’, associated with Raja Bali and Vamana. When Bali occupied the divine kingdom, Vamana appears and seeks the gift of three feet. Eventually his feet occupy the whole universe as he grew to become the Trivikrama. The fifth day of the festival is ‘Yama Dwitiya’ which is celebrated as the bonding day of brothers and sisters. Sisters feed brothers.

Deepavali day indicates abundance. The world is of abundance but our perceptual limitations make it appear small. The outlook for the view has to be full. Rising above the limitations has to happen is the message of the festival. The small, apparently limited deepa/light spreads the ‘light’ in the entire neighbourhood. Another deeply replicable quality of the deepa/light is its ability to light another deepa/light and ensure the effort of keeping the light around multiplied. Another noteworthy feature is, by lighting another deepa/light, the original deepa/light doesn’t lose anything. Its impact doesn’t reduce, but more outcome happens. This is another takeaway from our Deepavali festival.



Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is nextgen’s learning and cultural education