Guiding Light: Daivakrutam Sakha

Representative Image | Pixabay

Daivakrutam is divinely given, sakha is the true friend. In other words, the adage refers to the simple fact that in one’s life, the real friend is mentioned as one’s own spouse.

In the tradition it is said that seven life relations exist. Figuratively in the marriage process the ‘sapta padi’ meaning seven steps are taken. The marriage vows include the promise or assurance of ‘non-violation’ and ‘non-separation’ in the means of pursuit of dharma, artha, kama, meaning righteous ways of earning the livelihood and fulfilment.

The journey of life is for the experience. Otherwise, the meaning is missing. The entire micro journey of life is beginning to exist to cease to exist. On a macro scale, the implication for the ecosystem in many a case is nil. What difference does it make to the world at large if someone is born or ceases to exist? Immediate stakeholders who are emotionally connected do suffer due to the linkages. Others forget in a day to a month at the most. Life continues for others, but to very limited, and close relatives mostly feel the void till the memories initially dilute and later get obfuscated. If the this is the path and the essence, who is the real friend and associate for the protagonist of one’s own life that is a maya and drama at best. Tradition says, it is one’s own spouse. A basic analysis proves the words of wisdom stand the scrutiny.

Of the four ‘purusharthas’ of life, the last one is highly individualistic viz moksha or liberation from the cycle of life and death. First three that are dharma, artha, and kama are the essential motives behind actions of life. Again, a basic understanding tells us the linkage is in aspiring to achieve the artha (material possessions) and kama (fulfilment of necessary desires), the underlying thread is that of dharma (righteousness). Spouse is the closest associate in these actions. One without spouse being physically present is not supposed to do many a dharma karya like acts of worship including fire sacrifices like yagya.

Spouse knows the context and reality, advises on the dharma, and the same is referred as ‘karaneshu mantri’. Spouse has strongest stakes, highest power on the individual, and truly divinely provided ‘Sakha’.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM. Views are personal. https://www.ainavolu.in/blog