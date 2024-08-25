Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: What Was The Unparalleled Love Of Krishna Like?

Representative Image | Pete Linforth/Pixabay

The wisdom, humility and love Krishna had is unparalleled. You see from any angle, there is a totality, a uniqueness in Krishna’s personality. This indicates that you too have these qualities just like a ray of sun which has all the colors.

Once Queen Kunti (mother of the Pandavas) told Krishna, “I wish I had more troubles. You were always with me when I had troubles. Nothing can equal the joy of your company – no comforts, no pleasure. Any misery is tolerable. I can trade all the pleasures in the world for a moment of your Presence.”

Krishna gave her knowledge of the Being: “I am in you as you. There is not a place in this world where I am not. People think of me as a physical body and they do not really know my nature. Body is made up of these eight aspects - earth, water, fire, air, ether, mind, intellect and ego. I am the ninth and I am beyond this. I am all-pervading. Foolish people do not know this. They think that I am a human being. Though I am in the body, I am not the body. Though I am working through the mind, I am not the mind. I am not what you see me as, I am much more than what you perceive. I am present in your heart as you and anytime you need me, I am there. I will be right there with you, take you out of your troubles; you can always count on me."

Even the saints fell in love with Krishna. The dispassionate would be drawn to him. The word Krishna, itself, means that which is attractive. The very core of your Being is such, it is all bliss and joy of the Self. It just draws everything to itself.

The symbolism in Krishna's birth is also so beautiful. Devaki - the body, Vasudev - the prana, the breath, together brought forth Krishna the joy and the bliss within.

Krishna is the symbol of all possibilities, the total blossoming of Divine Love. The rishis called him a complete embodiment of the Divine because all that a human could be, a being could be, is present in Krishna.

Janmashtami is the day when you enliven that Supreme Form of Krishna in your own consciousness once again. Letting your true nature manifest in your day-to-day life is the real secret of Krishna’s birth.