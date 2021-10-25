Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Password of life

What is Divinity? That which is omnipresent. And so it is present inside you too. The other sign of divinity is, He is eternal. He was there, is there, and will always be there. If God is present in the present moment, is He present now and here too? Yes! He is present in you, and He is present now. If He belongs to everyone, does He belong to you too? Yes, He belongs to you!

And He is capable. Just know this and relax; that is what it is. When we speak of God, we often use the pronoun ‘He’ for the sake of convenience. But God is neither He nor She. So the ancient Rishis coined a word called Brahman.

Brahman is neither He nor She, nor It, but everything. You can call it He, She or It. That Brahman is present everywhere, ever so present in you, and present all the time. The Brahman that belongs to everybody belongs to you, and it is capable. You cannot make God an object of knowing. You can’t make yourself an object of knowing. You are the knower.

A baby does not make the mother an object of knowledge. As soon as a baby wakes up, it does not say, ‘Mummy, where did you come from? Which school did you go to? Who is your mother? Who is your father? What is your name?’ Does a baby ask anyone of these questions? No, a baby just falls in love with the mother. It does not make the mother an object of knowing. It is the same way with the Higher Self — you can just be with That.

Nature has kept such wealth deep in the heart of every human being; we only need a password. Here is the word which you can pass around to everybody that I am telling you, ‘Don’t worry. There is a power. There is a force in the universe that loves you more than your parents did, your friends did, or your partner did. There is a field, and there is energy that cares for you.’

