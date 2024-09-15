Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: How To Surrender And Take Responsibility Too?

Some people say, 'Surrender and let God do everything.' Others say, 'Everything is my responsibility.' Devotees often say, 'Let Thy Will be done,'– then do their action effortlessly.

We have to make this clear: Surrender is saying, 'Let Thy Will be done,' and 'Thy Will' is for you to take responsibility for the whole world!

This may appear contradictory, but I tell you surrender and responsibility go hand in hand. The more you surrender, the more responsible you become.

One who is irresponsible cannot surrender. Why is someone irresponsible? It could be our of laziness, fear or both. If you are lazy or fearful, you cannot be surrendered in love.

Total responsibility is total surrender. It’s a little hard to chew, but this is the truth.

Suppose you are surrendered to the higher knowledge, that means you are committed to sharing it with others, and you take responsibility to see that it flourishes. Responsibility is the dynamic expression of life in the present moment.

When you take responsibility and you find obstacles, remember to surrender.

When you get shaken, remember that the basis of responsibility is surrender. This releases you from the weight of doership and gives you strength to move ahead. Surrendering and taking responsibility without doership is the skill of the wise.

Total irresponsibility is impossible for you. Limited responsibility tires you and makes you weak. Unlimited responsibility empowers you and brings you joy. Set a time-bound goal and give a direction to your life force.