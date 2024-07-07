Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: How To Listen To God?

Representative Image | Pixabay

If, by your skill, you could move your desires deeper within you towards the center of your existence, another dimension of everlasting pleasure, thrill, bliss and undying love will be yours.

Desire, action and awareness of the Self are all manifestations of the same energy that is you. Among these three, one dominates at any one time. When desire dominates, Self-awareness will be at its lowest and stress and sorrow follow. Mind is clogged with the finite, the differences. You are sitting and saying some prayer but your mind is all over the place. Desires bother you day and night because you hold on to it all the time. In the process of fulfilling the desires you lose the sight of the self. The five senses and the four inner faculties - mind, intellect, memory, and ego - all lament when they lose sight of the self. Why do 90% of the desires not get fulfilled? Think of a tree. If the seed remains in the tree, will it sprout? What does the tree do? It throws the seeds out.

Often people think that surrender is a way to escape from responsibility, so they end up blaming the Divine for all their problems. In fact, true surrender is taking total responsibility for everything. All the emotional upheavals you undergo are because you do not know bhakti. In the word ‘bhakti’ there are four letters: ‘Bha’ is fulfilment and nourishment; ‘Ka’ is knowing, or a method or knowing; ‘Ta’ means redeeming or saving, ‘I’ (ee) is shakti, or energy. Bhakti contains the seed of all these four qualities. Bhakti gives the most energy.

In meditation, we retrieve the consciousness from activity to deep rest. Meditation develops intellect that is sharp and yet unbound. When every atom of the expanded consciousness becomes sharp and focused, that is the awakening of Divinity. Prayer is like asking God or thanking God. Meditation is telling God, here I am, ready to listen. Only in deep rest does divinity dawn. The divine is already connected to you. You have to simply recognise the connection.