Guiding Light by Sadhguru: Yoga is not an exercise

Treating yoga as an exercise form, or even comparing yoga to some other exercise system, is completely out of context. When we talk about fitness, it can be of many kinds for different requirements. For example, a wrestler needs one kind of fitness. A labourer on the street needs another kind of fitness. An executive needs a different level of fitness. An athlete needs another kind of fitness. Fitness is not the same for everyone. Just building muscle and making the body strong is not fitness. Fitness means every aspect of you is functioning at its optimal level. So, the yogic system is focused on taking an individual to his ultimate possibility and towards fulfilling his ultimate potential.

The best part of the yogic process is that you do not need any equipment or any help from anybody else. If you are there, that is sufficient. All you need is a space of three feet by six feet in which every kind of exercise that is needed for the system can be performed. When you practice yoga, it is a complete system.

(Sadhguru is the founder of Isha Foundation, a yogi, mystic, visionary and a bestselling author)