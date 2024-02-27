Guiding Light: Bhrata, Perpetual Bond

Representative Image | Piro/Pixabay

Bhrata is brother, the one who shared large part of one’s life. One may have many friends, but the bond and friendship shared with brother especially in the childhood defines the memories for the entire life. Cultural and familial embeddedness defines many things. Shared resources, common heritage, and passing through the ups and downs together mostly defines the special bond one may have with brother(s).

Astrologically third house signifies siblings in general, and eleventh house denotes elder brother(s) in particular. Third house also signifies one’s courage and strength. In the days of collective living and larger families, one drew the strength from brothers. Eleventh house denotes the ‘labha’ or the benefits house. It was natural that the brothers one has and the strength one derives from decides the labha or the benefits one can get in the family enterprise. Whether the occupation for the family was agriculture or trading or the skill based, the brothers shared the work, supported each other, and lived the life together. Satisfaction and sense of having something multiplies if one shares among the siblings.

The karaka planet of bhatru or brother is Mangala, or Mars. Mangala also signifies the courage. It is no coincidence that one’s courage is indicated by the planet which is the karaka or signifier of brothers. In other words, one’s courage to carry on in life is determined by brother(s). The strength of the bhatru karaka meaning both third/eleventh houses lords, and Mangala gives an indication on possibilities of successful ‘brother-ventures’. The planets in these two houses, the Drishti (aspects) etc. complement the estimates. If the planets are exalted, they give benefits. The reverse is also true; debilitated indicate negative/weak results.

From the tradition, Rama and Lakshmana are quoted to be the ideal brothers. Yudhishtira in all fairness asks for the life of Nakula when Yaksha gives the boon of one brother revived. Being the living Dharma, Yudhishtira did no calculation of whether Bhima or Arjuna would be more useful in future war. He wanted one son of Madri to become alive as one son of Kunti was!

The brotherly relation is perpetual and till one is alive, one carries the memories. Material issues, and perceptions of division should have no place or space in between.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM. Views are personal. https://www.ainavolu.in/blog