Guiding Light: Antar Jyoti Darshanam

Antar Jyoti is inner light, and darshanam is the act of witnessing. This is beyond the imagination or act of self-delusion. Simple act of closing the eyes in any meditation may result in dark clouds or even a thick black screen “seen”. As the sadhana (practice) progresses, the darkness, the murk gets dissolved, and the inner light gets revealed to the seeker.

Why the inner light is not self-evident is the question often seekers ask. If this light is “inside”, and there at all times, should be visible irrespective of one’s belief about its existence. Why the light is not visible is the question often asked. Is it mirror not able to see itself or the lamp or candle has darkness under its own pedestal. Arguments have been built and many tried to unravel the mystery.

First of the questions is, what is this jyoti, where is this “antar”? Light is eternal but dependent on the jnana of the seeker. The sensation of vibration, the inner song, and the antar jyoti, all have to do with the milestone achievements of the seeker and about one’s inner imperfections. The comparison is more akin to the glass cover of the traditional lamp called lantern becomes foggy initially and layered with black smoke after some use. Howsoever is the brightness of the lantern/ oil lamp, the seeker shall not be able to spot. The reason is “internal imperfection” of the cloudy, black smoke is hindering the light from “coming out”. Here, in case of “we the seekers”, the foggy/smoky glass covered lamp is inside us. The fogginess or the dark clouds are of our own making. We have none to blame but ourselves for not able to “spot”! Refusing to see?

When the light of any source to become all recognisable, it should spread out. For it to do so, the separation should not exist. In other words, the dark, cloudy layers of smoke should go. It is the inner purity of the seekers, their willingness to be identified with larger self than the lower “koshas” or sheaths shall make it happen. The result is the ONENESS that prevails around, and pure Advaitic bliss is experienced. Life becomes limitless and seeing ONE in all becomes a reality.

