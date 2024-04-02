Guiding Light: Amantram Aksharam Nasti

Representative Image | Willi Heidelbach/Pixabay

‘A+mantram’ is ‘not-a-spell-word’ and ‘aksharam nasti’ is ‘no letter’. In a combined format, this saying means there is no letter or word which is not powerful to act as the invoking and for spell purposes. In other words, it means all which is vocalized, verbalized, and articulated is powerful and hence we need to be careful in indulging in the verbal engagements and in the worst case, verbal duels.

In the tradition, Mother Goddess is extoled as ‘Varna-mala swaroopini’, meaning manifestation of ‘garland of letters’. Samskrutam language with its linguistic richness has fifty letters starting from ‘a’ to ‘ksha’. Using the combination of these letters, many words are coined, and to aid the word formation we have operationalization of vowels, and half-imposition of letters to make the combinatorial letters possible. For example, a simple word like ‘karya’ meaning work is a combination of ‘ka+a+ra+ya’. Another simple word of ‘matru’ meaning mother or of mother is a combination of ‘ma+a+ta+ra+ya+u’. After forming the words, the words are arranged in combinations, in various combination of subject, object, and verb. Samskrutam offers the flexibility of having any order of these three to suit the context, and each shall be valid. With this backdrop, the letters and words are very powerful, and one has to be careful in the usage.

Many of the letters either in isolation or in combination serve as ‘beejaksharas’. Each of these are powerful. Many of the beejaksharas are often combination of different letters. Well known and popular ‘Aum’ is a combination of ‘a+u+ma+u+m’. Abundance symbolizing ‘Shreem’ is a powerful combination of ‘sha+ra+ee+ma’. Often each of the letters themselves are ‘mantra’ in the form of ‘beejakshara’. For example, in the above instance ‘ra’ is a beeja, and signifies fire element.

The caution that there is no letter that is not a mantra makes the users to be careful with their words, intonation, and also cautious about ‘wasting words’. Any falsehood, intentional or unintentional is said to be giving ‘anruta dosham’, the lower karmic effect for lying.

For letters and words carry deep vibrations, and mantra is what strongly impresses, being frugal and cautious with one’s own words is the best practice for us all. Lesser disturbing vibrations shall result in better harmony and peace.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM. Views are personal. https://www.ainavolu.in/blog