Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav: Spiritual Fervour Grips Alandi As Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, Bhageshwar Baba Attend Spiritual Event

Devachi Alandi witnessed an "Ocean of Devotees" during the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsava celebrations taking place in Pune. Thousands of devotees participated in the 'Nagar Pradakshina'- circumambulating the external perimeter around 'Dnyaneshwar Mauli's' Sanjeevan Samadhi' through the Indrayani Ghat. The ongoing Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav commemorates the 75th birth anniversary of revered saint Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj and will conclude its celebrations on Sunday, February 11.

The event was attended by spiritual gurus as well as political leaders. Key dignitaries present at the occasion to mark the spiritual event included Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The auspicious gathering was graced by the esteemed presence of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Vijayendra Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Anandamurti Guru Ma, Dharmaratna Swami Shri Gopalsharan Devacharyaji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Jitendranathji Maharaj, Bhadant Pujya Dr. Rahul Bodhiji, Shri Pundarik Goswami Maharaj, Swami Mitrananda Ji, Param Pujya Mehant Parmanand Ji Maharaj, Swami Vidhyanand ji Maharaj, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswatiji, and Abhaydas Ji Maharaj among many others.

The celebration also saw an enlightening Dnyaneshwaropasna session where Param Pujya Shri Govind Girji Maharaj imparted profound knowledge to his shishyas by venerating Jnaneshwar Mauli and reflecting upon his sacred teachings.

Pujyashri Shankaracharya Swamiji graced the “गीताभक्ति अमृत महोत्सव", आळंदी, पुणे, महाराष्ट्र- Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav - #Alandi, #Pune this evening (6th Feb. 2024) and blessed the gathering with Anugraha Bhashanam. Special blessings and felicitations were offered to Sri… pic.twitter.com/NQ2xnNxYRC — KanchiMatham (@KanchiMatham) February 6, 2024

A major highlight of the event was the unprecedented Mahayagya of 81 havan kundas in the hallowed Devachi Alandi. Each day, the Mahayagya is conducted for the welfare of society, graced by different Yajman's. The continuous vibrations emanating from the chanting of sacred scriptures by over 2000 Vedics create a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience that is to be noticed.

It also saw an ensemble of 1,101 students playing mridanga at the Indrayani Ghat, which was a very rare treat to watch, mesmerising all those present. After the eclectic Mridanganaad, the divine chants of Bhagvad Gita echoed through the Ghat, giving those present a feeling of convergence of nature and 11,101 people including students, members of Geeta Pariwar and other devotees.

Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsava, organized by the Veda Vyas Pratishthan and Geeta Pariwar, promises to be a unique blend of spirituality, rich bhartiya culture, patriotism and devotion.

(Inputs from Press Release)