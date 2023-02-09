Feast of St Paul's Shipwreck: History, significance, all you need to know

Street decorations for the feast of St. Paul’s Shipwreck | Twitter/@jurgencassar

The feast of St Paul's Shipwreck is observed on February 10 every year. Malta is well-known for commemorating its history, preserving its Christian identity, and upholding long-held traditions.

The Maltese believe that the apostle Paul was shipwrecked off the island's coast, and they celebrate this event with a grand festival. The city's toughest men carry a massive statue of the legendary evangelist around town. It's known as 'San Pawl Nawfragu' in Malta.

According to the Bible, St Paul was caught in a storm while travelling from Jerusalem to Rome. The ship was blown onto the tiny island of Malta by the winds, and the Maltese, who are known for their hospitality, welcomed St Paul with open arms.

Acts 27:27–28:11 recount Paul's shipwreck and three-month winter stay in Malta. He was transported to Rome as a prisoner, where he would stand trial before Caesar. Paul prayed for the safety of those on board, and his request was granted, as the ship never arrived at its destination, instead landing on the shores of Malta.

Facts about St Paul's Shipwreck

Famed for healing abilities

Apostle Paul was well-known for his healing abilities, which included curing the father of St. Publius of dysentery.

Bitten by snake

According to legend, Paul sought refuge in a cave and was bitten by a snake, though he was miraculously unaffected by the bite.

Christian community

According to Maltese legend, St. Paul established a Christian community on the island.

