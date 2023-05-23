Embracing Chardikala: The Blissful Spirit of Living in the Present | Representative Image/ Pixabay

Chardikala is the blissful living spirit that ‘all shall be well’. The belief here is that by divine grace only positive things shall happen, anything that is happening is positive and is happening for our betterment. The underlying feeling is that one is under protection and hence nothing harmful or damaging or not in one’s good interest shall ever happen. This affirmation is deep inside, engages one for betterment, and lightens one’s life.

Of the three tenses, two make us ‘tense’. These are the past and future. The participant who is supposed to be in the ‘present’ often goes back into an ever-busy ‘personal time machine’. By avoiding going back to the past and brooding about something that happened, one saves the present resource, time. Similarly, by mentally leapfrogging into a future that is not yet there, one is avoiding working in the present. Both are wasting the ‘present’. The best efforts happen when the ‘participant’ is anchored in the present moment. When one lives in the present moment, one gives one’s best in the present moment. Naturally, the probability of the best happening shall improve because of unfrittered efforts.

Read Also 5 Times PM Modi gave sustainable fashion goals

Essentially, life is a journey that has to be lived. Whether the journey feels boring/burdensome, or light/enjoyable, one day this journey comes to an end. However, there are no goal posts to be reached at the end and the realisation that life’s journey itself is the destination may dawn at a much later stage of life. Happiness is unconditional. Conditional happiness is miserable as in many cases scoring a “perfect 10” may not happen and anything less than perfect leaves the participant peeved. Additionally, throughout the journey of life, the thought of the goal being reached or targets achieved makes the participant anxious and worried.

On a completely different note, if the life journey can be trusted and subtle confidence is there that one’s efforts shall not go unrewarded and we are “adding up to the kitty” which shall be perpetually available to us, then the stress won’t arise at all. If one deeply believes and trusts in a higher power and that when one needs something that shall be provided, then one shall feel positivity everywhere. The resultant then is Chardikala, the buoyant state.

Prof S Ainavolu is a teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/blog

Read Also Guiding Light: Four Approaches to Life