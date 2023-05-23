5 Times PM Modi gave sustainable fashion goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023

PM Narendra Modi in Feb this year, gave sustainable fashion goals by wearing a blue jacket to Parliament crafted by Indian Oil from recycled plastic bottles and designed by EcoLine, a clothing brand originating from Tamil Nadu, which manufactures clothes made from recycled PET bottle waste and organic cotton

PM Modi is a staunch supporter of Indian fabrics like Khadi. He prefers wearing khadi during his travels across the globe

On December 1, 2014, he was seen wearing a traditional Naga warrior headgear as he addressed the people of Nagaland at the Hornbill festival

While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he was seen wearing a sustainable hat

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a jacket made of recycled material. during the ongoing G7 Summit in Japan. Officials said that the beige 'sadri' jacket PM wore during his visit to Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima was made of recycled material. Through these attires PM Modi gives the message to save our planet

Thanks For Reading!

PM Modi's sustainable fashion-wear; dons jacket from recycled material at G7 Summit in Japan
Find out More