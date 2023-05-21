PM Modi's sustainable fashion-wear; dons jacket from recycled material at G7 Summit in Japan

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a jacket made of recycled material. during the ongoing G7 Summit in Japan. Officials said that the beige “sadri" jacket PM wore during his visit to Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima was made of recycled material
PM Modi paid floral tributes at the memorial museum built in memory of those who died in a US atomic bomb attack on this Japanese city in 1945 at the end of World War II
He was accompanied by several other world leaders including Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese Fumio Kishida
PM Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Japan to attend the G7 Summit, met several global leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
The Indian Prime Minister's presence at the summit aims to provide opportunities for important bilateral and multilateral discussions
This is not the first time that PM Modi endorsed eco-friendly products. Earlier in February this year, PM Modi had worn a sleeveless sky-blue jacket to the Parliament which was made using recycled material from plastic bottles. This endorsement of sustainable fashion aligns with Modi's commitment to environmental conservation
Thanks For Reading!