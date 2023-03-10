5 Indian Women Designers promoting Sustainable Fashion

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 10, 2023
Adah: is a zero-waste and ethically-conscious handloom fashion brand founded by Leesha Agarwal. Any kind of fabric waste is repurposed, recycled, and upcycled into wallets, scrunchies, diaries, headbands and various other accessories
Leesha Agarwal
They makes their tags using recycled tetra packs. They also do not use any plastic in their fabrics or packaging
Sui: is a fashion brand based in New Delhi and was founded by Mahima Gujral Wadhwa and their choice of raw materials are hemp and organic cotton, which are durable and anti-bacterial
Mahima Gujral Wadhwa
They use herbal dyes to colour their clothing and also, recycle the wastewater used in the process. The brand also makes use of leftover fabric and use recycled packaging
Doodlage: is the brainchild of Kriti Tula, a well-known eco-fashion house based in New Delhi. The brand creates outfits and accessories by recycling and upcycling fabric trash collected from garment factories
Kriti Tula
They create multiple accessories like notebooks, laptop bags, and wallets. They also recycle the waste into paper to produce their own packaging
Renge: turns leftover fabric into bags, masks, and pouches. Sheena Uppal is the Delhi-based owner of this label. The delivery boxes are made from recycled kraft paper and even the ribbon that is tied to the box is 100% cotton
Sheena Uppal
The courier sleeve that it gets shipped in is made from plant starch, thus, the entire package is biodegradable. You can reuse these boxes
Maati by Neha Kabra: is a homegrown brand based in Udaipur. The brand works with local artisans in Rajasthan who are offered a sustainable livelihood
Neha Kabra
They create unique handloom fabrics that barely consume any water and energy in the production process. These fabrics are treated with natural dyes that come from turmeric, indigo plant, and other flowers
