 Buddha Purnima: Wishes & greetings to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Happiest Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

Updated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Buddha Purnima: Wishes & greetings to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram | Pixabay

Buddha Purnima is a full moon day that marks the birth of Lord Buddha. The Hindu as well as Buddhist festival is celebrated across the globe, especially in regions of East Asia and South Asia.

The occasion commemorates the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama who was later referred to as the Gautama Buddha. In 2023, the auspicious day falls on May 5.

Here a few wishes, texts and greetings you can send to your loved ones:

1. I wish for you and your family to be your happiest, this Buddha Purnima.

2. Happy Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha always bless you, take care of you and keep you content.

3. May this Buddha Purnima bring peace in your heart. Happy Buddha Purnima.

4. May you learn and implement everything that Gautam Buddha has taught us and find happiness in your life. Happy Gautam Buddha.

5. Here's wishing you a peaceful Buddha Purnima filled with hope and prosperity.

6. These past two years have been most difficult, but Lord Buddha will see that you are rewarded for overcoming these difficulties with grace. Happy Buddha Purnima.

7. Happy Buddha Purnima. Always remember this, "We are shaped by our thoughts, we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. Remember this and you will always have the Happiest Buddha Purnima.

8. In the words of Buddha, health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth and faithfulness the best relationship. Happy Buddha Purnima.

9. Buddha taughts us that, "You, yourself as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection. We will be wise to remember that. Happy Buddha Purnima.

10. Happiest Buddha Purnima to you and your family. You'll are deserving of all the peace in the world.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Date, special meditation timings, and all you need to know to mark this...
article-image
