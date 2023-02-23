Bhanu Saptami 2023: Date, significance, and puja vidhi to worship Surya Bhagwan

Bhanu Saptami 2023 |

Bhanu Saptami is observed on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha during the Phalguna month, and this year the day falls on February 26 as per the Gregorian calendar.

Bhanu is another name to address the Sun God or Surya Bhagwan; and this Sunday is a special one to not only relax but also pray, praise, and seek the blessings of the Sun. Some reports suggest that the day happens to mark the birth of Surya Narayan or the day when His grace was first felt on people residing on Earth.

Devotees observe fast on the day of Bhanu Saptami as per their capacities, some even keep a nirjala fast and break it with sunset. Visiting a navagraha temple or a shrine of the Sun God is considered very auspicious on this day. The puja vidhi includes suryanamskara with mantra chanting and meditation in exposure to the divine rays of the Sun.

"Om Suryaye Namah" can be chanted 108 times or throughout the day for desired benefits.

