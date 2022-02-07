Ratha Saptami 2022: Date, tithi, significance - here's all you need to know

The auspicious day of Ratha Saptami will be observed on February 7 this year. Ratha Saptami, also known as Surya Jayanti is celebrated on the seventh day of Magha, Shukla Paksha.

Dedicated to Lord Surya, the Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha month is also called Ratha Saptami or Magha Saptami. It is believed that Lord Surya showered his blessings and brightened the world on Ratha Saptami.

Significance:

According to drikpanchang.com, doing Dan-Punya is considered as a highly auspicious activity. By worshipping Lord Surya and observing fast on this day one can get rid of sins. It is believed that seven types of sins done, knowingly or unknowingly, by words, by mind, in current birth and in previous births are purged by worshipping Lord Surya on this day.

Besides getting rid of sins, one can also maintain good health by keeping diseases at bay by worshipping the Sun God on Ratha Saptami.

Ratha Saptami 2021: Tithi and timings for Mumbai

Date: February 7

Saptami Tithi Begins - 04:37 AM on Feb 07, 2022

Saptami Tithi Ends - 06:15 AM on Feb 08, 2022

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:32 AM IST