4 Animated Storybooks For Kids To Amp Up Their Interest In Spirituality

Looking for storybooks to read this festival season? We have you covered. During this auspicious period of Navratri, we suggest you pick some spiritual books that will not only interest you but also provide a boost to your imagination. Look into our reading suggestions below to explore spirituality and understand mythological stories better.

Ramayana

This Dusshera, you may read Ramayana, one of the important epics of Hinduism along with the Mahabharata. The festival season makes the Ramayana a must-read as it describes Lord Rama killing Ravana, which inspires Ravan Dahan events in various Navratri Pandals even today.

Clever Krishna

It is said that reading and hearing about Lord Krishna is a form of worship. Book titled 'Clever Krishna' is a look into His pastimes where one can learn about His divine love for His wife Rukmini, friendship with Sudhama, and association with Narad Muni along with events where He bravely faced and won over demons.

Ganesh & Kuber

Lord Ganesha who is fondly referred to as Ganpati Bappa is worshipped by several kids during the Ganesh festival every year. On this note, it goes unsaid that they might love reading about his pastimes. One of the must-read stories about Lord Ganesha happens to be in relation to Lord Kuber, the God of Wealth. WATCH VIDEO:

Adventures of Hanuman

Hanuman ji is the dearest devotee of Lord Rama, and thus, worshipping Him this Dusshera can bring blessings. One may choose to read the Adventures of Lord Hanuman and learn about how he swallowed the sun among other amazing happenings.

An app named Jumbaya launched children's books with a dynamic approach using animations and visually appealing graphics. Speaking to FPJ, Shailesh Prithani, the founder and CEO of the online storybook platform said, "Our platform provides a unique experience where children can simultaneously watch and read epic stories. These Animated Read-Along storybooks beautifully blend captivating illustrations with engaging storytelling, making it easier for parents to enjoy quality reading moments with their children." The brand is now currently working on a series inspired by the Panchtantra.

