World Science Day 2023: Know Aim, Theme, Significance And More Here

The World Science Day for Peace and Development is a chance to show the value of science in people's lives | Freepik

Every year, World Science Day for Peace and Development is celebrated on November 10; it highlights the importance of science in society and the need for people's engagement in discussions about developing scientific concerns. It also stresses the significance and usefulness of science in our everyday lives.

World Science Day 2023 aim

World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to inform citizens regarding scientific achievements by getting science closer to society. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of scientists in increasing our understanding of the amazing and special planet and making our communities more sustainable.

World Science Day 2023 theme

This year's World Science Day theme is 'Building Trust in Science.' As a positive outcome of the 1999 World Science Day for Peace and Development, UNESCO established World Science Day for Peace and Development in 2001.

World Science Day 2023 significance

The World Science Day for Peace and Development is a chance to show the value of science in people's lives. The day also provides an opportunity for everyone to learn about scientists' significance and contributions to society. The occasion is used to promote scientific education for the benefit of humanity, particularly in medicine and agriculture.

World Science Day 2023 famous quotes

1) According to Kurt Vonnegut, "Science is magic that works."

2) Madame Curie says, "Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood."

3) "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the universe," said Albert Einstein

The World Science Day for Peace and Development promotes scientific temper and raises awareness of science's value in everyday life.