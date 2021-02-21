Study reveals real-time dialogue with a dreaming person is possible

New York: Can anyone perceive questions and provide answers in the midst of a vivid dream? It is possible, say researchers. The findings indicate that it is possible for people while dreaming to follow instructions, do simple math, answer yes-or-no questions, or tell the difference between different sensory stimuli.

"We found that individuals in REM sleep can interact with an experimenter and engage in real-time communication," said researcher Ken Paller from the Northwestern University in the US.

According to the researcher, dreamers are capable of comprehending questions, engaging in working-memory operations and producing answers. "Most people might predict that this would not be possible -- that people would either wake up when asked a question or fail to answer, and certainly not comprehend a question without misconstruing it," Paller said.