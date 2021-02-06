5 simple, effective tips for better sleep

Good quality sleep is essential for maintaining an optimal health and well-being. Right from cellular communication, hormonal balance, healthy aging to building immunity, good sleep has several health benefits. In fact, our entire immune system is heavily dependent on good sleep.

Many effects of a lack of sleep, such as feeling grumpy and not working at your best, are well known. But did you know that sleep deprivation can also have profound consequences on our physical health? Today one in 5 suffers from poor sleep, with stress and poor lifestyle adding to their problem. Regular poor sleep puts you at risk of serious medical conditions, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s and many more. Before we understand natural solutions for resolving sleep issues, let us understand how people get sleep.

Simply put, we have a hormone called melatonin, which is also known as the sleeping hormone. When our body releases melatonin in the right quantity and at the right time, we get sleep. Hence for people who face sleep issues, their mind is unable to release melatonin either at the right time or in the adequate quantity or both. Here are five simple and effective ways to help the body release melatonin naturally.

Nutmeg / Jaiphal: Nutmeg which is also known as Jaiphal in Hindi is very effective for good sleep. All we are supposed to do is grind the nutmeg and make a powder out of it. Have 1/4th TSP of nutmeg powder with any one seasonal fruit during evening time.