5 simple, effective tips for better sleep

Good quality sleep is essential for maintaining an optimal health and well-being. Right from cellular communication, hormonal balance, healthy aging to building immunity, good sleep has several health benefits. In fact, our entire immune system is heavily dependent on good sleep.
Many effects of a lack of sleep, such as feeling grumpy and not working at your best, are well known. But did you know that sleep deprivation can also have profound consequences on our physical health? Today one in 5 suffers from poor sleep, with stress and poor lifestyle adding to their problem. Regular poor sleep puts you at risk of serious medical conditions, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s and many more. Before we understand natural solutions for resolving sleep issues, let us understand how people get sleep.
Simply put, we have a hormone called melatonin, which is also known as the sleeping hormone. When our body releases melatonin in the right quantity and at the right time, we get sleep. Hence for people who face sleep issues, their mind is unable to release melatonin either at the right time or in the adequate quantity or both. Here are five simple and effective ways to help the body release melatonin naturally.
Nutmeg / Jaiphal: Nutmeg which is also known as Jaiphal in Hindi is very effective for good sleep. All we are supposed to do is grind the nutmeg and make a powder out of it. Have 1/4th TSP of nutmeg powder with any one seasonal fruit during evening time.
Pistachio: This dry fruit is easily available everywhere. Pistachio is very high in melatonin, our sleeping hormone. A handful of pistachio twice a day can also help in getting good sleep. Try and have the unsalted one.
Banana water: One of the very effective remedies we have seen in the majority of our patients is Banana water. All we are supposed to do is take 2 ripe bananas, cut them into 3-4 small pieces without taking off the skin. Put those pieces into 1 litre water and boil it for 10 mins. After boiling, throw away the bananas and just have one glass of that water. Within a month itself it can help the body release melatonin naturally.
Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are one of the superfoods when it comes to overall health and immunity. Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc and another mineral known as tryptophan. When zinc and tryptophan are combined, the body makes serotonin which then is converted into melatonin. So, 3-4 spoons of soaked pumpkin seed every day is also very helpful in getting good sleep.
Left nostril breathing (LNB): Close your right nostril and breathe in from your left nostril and then breathe out also from your left nostril. We should do this 30-40 times a day before going to bed. When we are taking in all the oxygen and energy from our left nostril, it goes straight to the right side of our brain which activates the parasympathetic nervous system. Once the parasympathetic nervous system is activated, stress and anxiety level go down and it also helps our body get good sleep. Since doing LNB also improves blood circulation and helps reduce blood pressure, people with low BP should avoid doing LNB.
I have always spoken about four pillars of good health – right nutrition, physically being active, good sleep and emotional health. And today I want everyone to understand that no matter what, we cannot underestimate the importance of good sleep. And if we want to create long term good health or reverse diseases, ensuring good quality sleep is vital.
